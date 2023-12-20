PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN GUARANTEES AFTER WATCHING SALAAR NO PRABHAS FAN WILL BE WALKING OUT OF THEATER UNHAPPY

Hyderabad: Prabhas' highly anticipated movie, Salaar, is set to hit screens on December 22. Right from its inception, the film has sparked excitement among fans of the Baahubali star, with each promotional asset heightening anticipation. In a pre-release move, the makers unveiled an interview featuring Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and SS Rajamouli, offering insights into the making of Salaar and sharing cherished moments. Additionally, Prithviraj Sukumaran assured Prabhas' fans that Salaar is bound to exceed expectations.

Speaking of Salaar, Prithviraj Sukumaran lauded Prashanth Neel's directorial prowess in crafting a compelling film. Recounting an encounter during his own directorial shoot in Hyderabad, Prithviraj expressed admiration for the meticulous planning and framework Prashanth had dedicated to bringing the Khansaar story to life on paper.

When Rajamouli inquired about the drama quotient in Salaar, as asserted by Prashanth, Prithviraj drew parallels, likening it to Game of Thrones. He highlighted the complexity of numerous characters, intricate plot points, and dynamic character relationships, expressing curiosity about how the story will unfold across two parts.

Describing the film, Prithviraj emphasized its focus on drama, highlighting its natural progression that seamlessly integrates action, intense moments, and heroism. He confidently asserted that no Prabhas fan would leave the theater disappointed. ""It is out-and-out drama. The greatest thing is the natural dramatic progression of the plot has so much space for action, goosebumps, and hero elevation. I can guarantee that there will be no Prabhas fan walking out of the theater unhappy," said the actor who plays Varadharaja Mannaar, Prabhas' childhood friend-turned-foe in the film.

Recently, the makers unveiled the Salaar release trailer, offering glimpses into the Khansaar world and portraying the evolving friendship between Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's characters. Prabhas portrays a gritty mechanic, showcased in adrenaline-pumping action sequences. The trailer hints at the transformation of the inseparable bond between the characters into a gripping conflict.