O Larry Paaji, Ki Haal Chaal?: Rohit Sharma's Funny Chitchat Ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

New York (USA): India cricket team captain Rohit Sharma greeted the NBA Larry O'Brien Trophy “O Larry Paaji, ki haal chaal?” at the Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium here ahead of the 2024 World Cup.

The Indian captain opened up on his love for the sport and also stated that the Larry O’Brien Trophy reminds Basketball fans of players like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry. He further added that Michael Jordan is his favourite player.

“My favourites has always been Michael Jordan. What he did for the Chicago Bulls is quite inspiring. Guys like LeBron James, Steph Curry, I love watching them play," Rohit said in a video uploaded by the ICC.

The NBA is finishing up the 2024 Larry O’Brien Trophy tour, in which the NBA Finals trophy visits notable events, celebrities and basketball fans around the world in celebration of the NBA Playoffs and upcoming Finals, which tips off on June 6th featuring the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

This year, the trophy will pass through the hands of the champions of other sports like F1’s Charles LeClerc and Lando Norris, Olympic gold medalists Michael Phelps and Simone Biles, UFC champions Alex Periera and Max Holloway, Super Bowl champions Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, award winning musical artists like Drake, Bad Bunny, Mariah Carey, Davido and Camillo Cabello, are some of the names who have had honour of getting their hands on the silverware.

This week, the trophy reached the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and both of the India national team captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh national team captain Najmul Shanto had the honour of having a photo shoot with the trophy.

The league’s championship trophy was named after Larry O’Brien, NBA’s third commissioner in 1984. The trophy stands at 25.5 inches tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds. Sharma was impressed by the grand trophy, remarking at the strength of the players that lift it - “Its quite heavy! No wonder they’re so tall and strong and big.”