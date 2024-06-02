Kamal Haasan Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Ilaiyaraaja and Mani Ratnam - Check Post

Hyderabad: Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja turned a year older on June 2, and social media was flooded with heartfelt birthday wishes for the legendary musician. Among the first to extend their warm wishes was Kamal Haasan, a frequent collaborator and a close friend of Ilaiyaraaja. Taking to his social media handle, Kamal penned a note, expressing his admiration for the maestro.

Kamal's gesture was not surprising, given his tradition of wishing Ilaiyaraaja on his special day. In his post on X, he also acknowledged the shared birthday of director Mani Ratnam, referring to the duo as his brothers. Kamal's heartfelt wish read, "Double happiness is a strange phrase in Tamil. Can happiness be measured? But today is an example of such a phrase for me. This is a happy moment as today is the birthday of the elder brother and also the birthday of the younger brother of the three brothers. My beloved brother Ilaiyaraja, who will tell the story in music; dear younger brother Maniratnam, who adds a touch of charm to screenwriting... I wish you both a happy birthday. May the legacy of our trio continue forever. #HappyBirthdayIlaiyaraaja #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam."

Meanwhile, actor Dhanush, who is set to portray Ilaiyaraaja in the upcoming biopic, shared a new poster from the project on his social media handle. The poster features Dhanush standing amidst a sea of people, harmonium in hand, with his band in the background. His caption read, "Happy birthday to the one and only @ilaiyaraaja sir." The biopic, which is yet to be titled, is a collaborative effort between Connekkt Media, Mercuri Movies, and PK Prime Production. The makers also shared the poster on their social media platform, extending their birthday wishes to the music maestro.

Fans responded to the post with an outpouring of love and admiration for Ilaiyaraaja, who has been an integral part of the Tamil film industry for decades. The biopic, to be directed by Arun Matheswaran, who has previously worked with Dhanush on Captain Miller, is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike.