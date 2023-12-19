Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated film Salaar, starring Prabhas, unveiled the film's release trailer on Monday. Since the film's announcement, the film has drawn attention, and everything about this Prashanth Neel film, including the teaser and first look, has made headlines. Now, fans have reacted positively to the trailer, which was unveiled to great fanfare.

As soon as the trailer hit social media, it gave in to a huge fan frenzy. The much-anticipated action thriller trailer for Salaar, starring Prabhas, has created a lot of buzz and excitement. The Salaar release trailer, in a remarkable feat, has been viewed over 101 million times in the 24 hours (all languages) since it was posted online, a testament to the intense anticipation surrounding the movie. The 2.54-minute trailer is jam-packed with violence and action and has made fans go crazy.

The 2.54-minute tailer is the second trailer of the highly anticipated movie Salaar. For a very long time, fans have been anticipating this exciting action thriller film with Prabhas. The action-packed movie's release trailer has now doubled the fans' excitement. The first trailer for the movie was unveiled a few days ago, and the public reacted incredibly well to it as well.

The latest trailer for the highly anticipated action movie Salaar: Part 1 -- Ceasefire offers a glimpse into the world of Khansaar and promises plenty of bloody violence, guns, and action. Prabhas enthrals his fans with his raw, macho aura, which makes them go crazy. Unprecedented action ensues, accompanied by a dynamic background score and a colour scheme reminiscent of K.G.F: Chapter 2.

The film, helmed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, will be released in five different languages on over 5,000 screens throughout India on December 22, 2023. It is slated to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.