SALAAR CRAZE HITS NEW HEIGHTS AHEAD OF RELEASE A TOWERING 120 FOOT CUTOUT OF PRABHAS UNVEILED IN MUMBAI

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated release of Prabhas' Salaar is drawing near, generating immense excitement among fans, clearly reflected in the trending topics across various social media platforms. Prabhas consistently garners substantial attention with each release, owing to his extensive and devoted fan base that transcends state boundaries. Adding to the fervor surrounding the Salaar release, a massive cutout of the actor has been erected in Mumbai.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the first installment of the eagerly awaited Salaar series by the makers of KGF, starring Prabhas, is all set to hit theaters on December 22. Anticipation for the film continues to escalate as the release date approaches. Admirers express their adoration for Prabhas through expressive banners and larger-than-life cutouts, exemplified by the colossal 120-foot installation in the heart of Mumbai. Prabhas has set a remarkable milestone with the towering 120-foot cutout, marking the first instance of such an immense display in the city.

Bookings for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire are now open in numerous locations, with fans enthusiastically securing their seats via various ticket booking platforms. The pre-booking response for Salaar has been overwhelming, foreshadowing an outstanding opening on its premiere day.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire an 'A' certificate, with a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes. The film promises a narrative brimming with intense combat sequences, violence, and epic battle scenes, while a strong emotional bond shared by two childhood friends at its core, as hinted at in the previously released trailer.