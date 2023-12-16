SS RAJAMOULI BUYS FIRST TICKET FOR SALAAR IN NIZAM POSES WITH PRABHAS AND PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN

Hyderabad: The bond shared between Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and Prabhas dates back almost two decades when they first collaborated on the 2005 release, Chatrapathi. Over the years, their tie has remained strong, consistently supporting each other and admiring their respective works. Rajamouli, continuing his admiration for Prabhas, recently added to the excitement surrounding Prabhas' forthcoming action film, Salaar.

Mythri Movie Makers, a prominent Telugu film distribution house, took to social media to announce that SS Rajamouli had purchased the inaugural ticket for Salaar from them in the Nizam region. They shared an image of Rajamouli acquiring a ticket for the first 7 AM show of Salaar. The photo featured Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel, Naveen Yerneni from Mythri Movie Makers, and others.

Accompanying the picture was a caption praising Rajamouli as "THE PRIDE OF INDIAN CINEMA" and highlighting his purchase of the first ticket for "INDIA'S BIGGEST ACTION FILM #Salaar" in Nizam from the team and producer #NaveenYerneni ❤️‍🔥. The distributors also hinted at a grand opening for Salaar's advance bookings, promising "massive celebrations."

Reports suggest that Mythri Movie Makers secured the theatrical rights for Salaar in the Nizam region, investing a staggering Rs 90.06 crore. Out of this amount, Rs 65 crore is non-refundable, while the remaining Rs 25.6 crore is refundable. Undoubtedly, this deal stands as one of the most significant agreements ever made for an Indian film in the Nizam territory.

For unversed, the Nizam territory encompasses several regions, including the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, along with Adilabad, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Medak, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, and Warangal. From a film industry perspective, this area also extends to three districts in Karnataka—Gulbarga, Bidar, and Raichur—and seven districts in the Marathwada region, comprising Aurangabad, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Bheed, Jalna, and Osmanabad. Notably, Nizam territory is a crucial target for box-office collections as over 50% of revenue in the Telugu film industry is generated from this area.