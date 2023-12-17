Dunki vs Salaar advance booking: Prabhas starrer edges over Shah Rukh Khan's film in India
Published: 39 minutes ago
Hyderabad: The upcoming Christmas season promises an intense clash at the box office between Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar. Early indications suggest Prabhas' film has a slight lead in advance booking sales, but SRK's movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani is quickly gaining traction in India.
- Dunki advance booking collection
Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Dunki, marking his third film of 2023. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has amassed Rs 1.44 crore from advance bookings so far. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal alongside Khan. Reportedly, a total of 39,954 tickets for Dunki have been sold across 3,126 Hindi shows. The forthcoming days are pivotal in determining the film's opening day performance as it clashes with Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.
#Dunki Initial Pre Sale starts on a REMARKABLE NOTE— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 16, 2023
Film has sold 10K +tickets at National Chain Plexes.. Non National Chains showing good movement too.
If the momentum continues then #Dunki will challenge Top Films of 2023 in terms of Final Advance Booking. Next 3 days will… pic.twitter.com/RHe8DnrrDK
Trade analyst Sumit Kadel mentioned on Twitter, "Dunki's initial pre-sales are impressive. The film has already sold over 10,000 tickets at national chain multiplexes, with positive movement in non-national chains. If this momentum continues, Dunki could challenge the top films of 2023 in terms of final advance bookings. The next three days will provide a clearer picture."
- Salaar advance booking collection
Meanwhile, Salaar has raked in over Rs 1.55 crore in advance bookings. This includes Rs 1.1 crore in Telugu, Rs 35.3 lakh in Malayalam, Rs 23.8 lakh in Tamil, and Rs 28.3 lakh in Kannada. In Hindi, 2,303 tickets were sold for 350 shows, amounting to Rs 5.7 lakh. The movie has sold a total of 75,817 tickets across 1,398 shows, accumulating a total advance booking business of Rs 1.55 crore.
- Salaar vs Dunki release clash
Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and is set for release on December 22, a day after Dunki hits the screens on December 21. Notably, this marks the second time a Hombale Films production clashes with a Shah Rukh Khan starrer at the box office. In 2018, KGF, backed by Hombale Films, went head-to-head with SRK's Zero. KGF not only established its dominance at the box office but also put Kannada industry on the map while elevating Yash's stardom beyond his home state.
