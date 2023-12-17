Hyderabad: The upcoming Christmas season promises an intense clash at the box office between Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar. Early indications suggest Prabhas' film has a slight lead in advance booking sales, but SRK's movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani is quickly gaining traction in India.

Dunki advance booking collection

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Dunki, marking his third film of 2023. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has amassed Rs 1.44 crore from advance bookings so far. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal alongside Khan. Reportedly, a total of 39,954 tickets for Dunki have been sold across 3,126 Hindi shows. The forthcoming days are pivotal in determining the film's opening day performance as it clashes with Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel mentioned on Twitter, "Dunki's initial pre-sales are impressive. The film has already sold over 10,000 tickets at national chain multiplexes, with positive movement in non-national chains. If this momentum continues, Dunki could challenge the top films of 2023 in terms of final advance bookings. The next three days will provide a clearer picture."

Salaar advance booking collection

Meanwhile, Salaar has raked in over Rs 1.55 crore in advance bookings. This includes Rs 1.1 crore in Telugu, Rs 35.3 lakh in Malayalam, Rs 23.8 lakh in Tamil, and Rs 28.3 lakh in Kannada. In Hindi, 2,303 tickets were sold for 350 shows, amounting to Rs 5.7 lakh. The movie has sold a total of 75,817 tickets across 1,398 shows, accumulating a total advance booking business of Rs 1.55 crore.

Salaar vs Dunki release clash