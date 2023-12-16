Hyderabad: The chatter around Prabhas' upcoming film, Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire, helmed by Prashanth Neel, has been intensifying, drawing comparisons to Neel's earlier work on the KGF series. Prithviraj Sukumaran, playing a significant role in Salaar, addressed these comparisons, expressing how the scale of Salaar surpasses that of KGF 2.

Prithviraj acknowledged the comparisons, emphasizing that Salaar's scale is monumental, even capable of overshadowing KGF 2. In an interview with a digital platform, the actor who plays mighty Vardharaja Mannaar in the Prabhas starrer, highlighted that the film's magnitude becomes apparent within the first few minutes, effectively eclipsing any initial similarities between Salaar and KGF. According to him, Salaar ventures into a larger and more impressive realm than Prashanth's previous directorial ventures.

"I am a big Prashanth Neel fan and I would have been disappointed had I seen his next film after KGF 2, which opens in a tulip field in Amsterdam. It is not something that I expect from him. It is too premature for the audience because 10 minutes into Salaar people will forget all the comparisons. Salaar is much bigger and grander than KGF 2." - Prithviraj Sukumaran on Salaar-KGF comparisons

Describing the film's atmosphere, Prithviraj likened it to the grandeur of Game of Thrones. He remarked on the immersive nature of the sets, emphasizing how the movie engulfs audiences in its world. Besides the spectacular action sequences and hero moments, Prithviraj highlighted the film's gripping drama as its standout feature, contributing significantly to its overall impact.

"It is essentially an action entertainer with some spectacular action sequences and some of the best hero elevation moments, but what really stood out for me in the film is the drama which holds the film together." - Prithviraj Sukumaran on Salaar