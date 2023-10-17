PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN BREAKS SILENCE ON SALAAR AND DUNKI BOX OFFICE CLASH THIS CHRISTMAS

Hyderabad: In a recent video call interview from Ladakh, filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is currently filming his third directorial film L2: Empuraan, was asked about how his film Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, directed by KGF director Prashant Neel and starring Prabhas in the lead role, is competing with Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki this Christmas. For quite some time, the box-office rivalry between these two heavyweight films has been the buzz of the town.

"I am not quite sure about the promotional plans yet," Prithviraj Sukumaran quipped breaking his silence over the clash. Her further added, "the filmmakers will tell us how they plan to release the film in November. I'm in contact with the director, Prashanth Neel. But the fact that we're releasing alongside films by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan overshadows everything else; as a cinema fan, I like it!"

Prithviraj also expressed his excitement at the prospect of two films with diametrically opposed tales and narratives colliding at the same moment, both starring two major actors. The actor is currently busy with his shoots for L2:Empuraan with Mohanlal in the lead. The film will be the sequel to their 2019 film Lucifer, with Mohanlal soon joining the sets for the shoot. Apart from this, he will also be making a comeback to Hindi cinema, playing the antagonist in the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Talking about his working birthday and his accident on a film set, he revealed that he had to undergo knee surgery as a result of the accident during the filming of his upcoming Malayalam film, Vilayath Buddha. "I told my wife that the best gift I could give myself this year is to get back on set and do what I do," he remarked, adding, "I haven't worked on my birthday in a long time."