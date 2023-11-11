Hyderabad: The makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-anticipated film, L2E - Empuraan, featuring superstar Mohanlal, have unveiled the film's first look. Serving as a sequel to the 2019 political action thriller, Lucifer, the unveiling of the first look has stirred excitement among avid Malayalam cinema enthusiasts, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who previously showcased his directorial prowess with Lucifer, the film delves into the narrative of Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi Ab’Raam, portrayed by the iconic Mohanlal. The first look, shared on social media by the film's makers, has added to the mounting anticipation surrounding the project.

Sharing the first look poster of L2E - Empuraan, the makers took to social media and wrote, "3rd directorial of #PrithvirajSukumaran. 2nd part of the franchise. 1st look. Presenting the much awaited 1st look of #L2E – #EmpurAAn." The L2E team also teased a "whole new level of power play" as Empuraan returns with an intriguing saga.

Jointly bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, this sequel marks a maiden venture for Lyca Productions into Malayalam cinema. Announced as a trilogy, L2E - Empuraan is poised to reach audiences in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, amplifying its potential impact on a diverse audience.

Returning actors from the first installment, including Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Indrajith Sukumaran, contribute to the continuity of the narrative. Additionally, the reunion of cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev and composer Deepak Dev further solidifies the collaborative foundation that contributed to the success of Lucifer.

For unversed, Lucifer was set in the tricky world of Kerala's politics. It tells the story of Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal, who tries to protect his foster father's family from an array of challenges. At the end of the movie, we find out that Stephen is actually Khureshi Ab'raam, a big boss in the international mafia that operates around the world.

In the sequel, L2E - Empuraan, the narrative will delve into the evolution of Stephen Nedumpilly, exploring the transformation that led him to become Khureshi Ab'Ram, the formidable leader of an expansive international crime organization. The upcoming film promises to unravel the intricacies of Stephen's journey, shedding light on the circumstances that shaped his ascent to the helm of this intricate criminal empire.