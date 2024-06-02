Raveena Tandon attacked in Mumbai after being Accused of 'Assaulting' Women

Hyderabad: Actor Raveena Tandon was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a group of women in Mumbai's Bandra on Saturday evening. A widely-circulated video on social media shows the actor, dressed in white, desperately pleading with the crowd not to 'hit her' as she attempts to defend herself.

The clip displays a chaotic scene, with Raveena surrounded by the alleged victims and local onlookers, who can be seen calling the police. One of the women claims to have suffered a bloody nose, accusing Raveena of assault. The woman can be heard saying, "My nose is bleeding. She (Raveena) assaulted me."

The actor is heard begging the bystanders not to record the incident, and repeatedly urging them not to push or hit her. "Please don't hit me," says Raveena. However, some people in the crowd can be heard shouting violent threats, including "Maaro isko (Hit her)."

According to one of the alleged victims, Raveena came out of her vehicle in an intoxicated state to defend her driver, resulting in a physical confrontation with the alleged victim's mother, who sustained severe head injuries. However, conflicting reports suggest that the car did not come into contact with anyone, and Raveena has since lawyered up to address the allegations.

