Hyderabad: With Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming comedy-drama Dunki and Prabhas' action-packed Salaar set to hit the screens soon, the box office is gearing up for an epic showdown. As the clock ticks down to the Christmas holiday weekend, audiences are eagerly anticipating the release of Salaar and Dunki. The commencement of advance booking sparked significant interest among moviegoers for both films, while early trends by industry tracker Sacnilk hints Salaar is having an edge over Dunki in pre-sales.

Seemingly, the audience's primary choice leans towards Salaar, outpacing SRK's Dunki. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar has already raked in Rs 12.85 crore, selling 5,77,406 tickets for 6439 shows nationwide. Meanwhile, Dunki managed to sell 3,62,027 tickets across 12612 shows, earning Rs 10.3 crore. Interestingly, Dunki had a lead over Salaar until Tuesday, but the dynamics swiftly changed in a day.

In the Telugu-speaking regions, Salaar generates immense excitement, amassing Rs 8.95 crore from 3,90,930 ticket sales for the Telugu version. The Hindi rendition follows closely, contributing Rs 1.75 crore to the region's earnings. Additionally, there's a rising trend in ticket sales for Salaar in Malayalam-speaking states, with 87,301 tickets sold for 978 shows, generating Rs 1.28 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan, who delivered blockbuster hits like Pathaan and Jawan earlier in the year, is all set for the third release for this year with Dunki. Going by advance booking trends, Maharashtra leads in excitement for Dunki, contributing Rs 1.82 crore to the film's day one earnings, followed by Delhi (Rs 1.56 crore) and West Bengal (Rs 1.23 crore). The anticipation remains high as audiences wonder if SRK will achieve a hat trick of hits with Dunki.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Dunki team has conveyed to distributors their preference for having all four shows exclusively for their film without sharing the screen with Salaar. They've stated their unwillingness to compromise on this request.