Avoid Ultra-processed, Fat-saturated Food: ICMR

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised to avoid ultra-processed food (UPF) which are often high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) as well as food having high saturated fat (SF), warning that regular consumption may increase the risk of non-communicable diseases namely diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, anemia and may also affect cognition, memory and learning ability.

In a latest-dietary guidelines for the Indian population, the ICMR and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) have suggested to restrict consumption of HFSS and UPF like sauces, cheese, mayonnaise, jams, fruit pulps, juices, carbonated beverages, biscuits, cookies, cakes, pastries, breakfast cereals, cool drinks, health drinks, packaged fruit juices, samosa, kachori, red meat including beef, mutton and pork.

It said that food with high salt increases the risk of hypertension and burden the kidneys. “Even home-made food may become unhealthy if prepared with high fat, high sugar or salt. Always prefer fresh and minimally processed foods, whole grains such as cereals, millets, pulses and fresh vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds,” it said.

The guidelines also suggested choosing carefully while eating outside the home. “Avoid deep fried, fatty, sugary and salty foods and bakery products,” it said.

HFSS Food

HFSS food is defined as a food or diet that contains more than 15 percent of energy from any cooking vegetable oil or ghee or butter. HFSS food are prepared with excessive cooking oil/fat or added sugar and salt.

Food having SF

Apart from ghee or butter, other varieties of oil like coconut oil, palm oil and vanaspati also contain SF. Hidden sources of saturated fat include food items such as red meat (beef, mutton, pork) and high fat dairy products (full cream milk, cheese).

Use of SF is considered high when more than 10g per day of visible saturated fat (for a 2000 Kcal diet per day) is consumed in the form of ghee, butter or excessive use of palm oil or coconut oil in the preparation of snacks or sweets.

Food containing high salt

The intake of salt above 5g per day (sodium more than 2g per day) is considered 'high'. High salt food that should be avoided are processed and pre-packaged food items like chips, sauces, biscuits, bakery products, or even home prepared dishes like snacks, namkeen, papads and pickles as well as beverages where salt is added by the manufacturer/cook/ consumer.

Consuming high sugar

Consumption of sugar in quantities that contribute to more than 5 percent of total energy intake per day or 25 g per day (based on average intake of 2000 Kcal per day) is defined as 'high' sugar.

Why is HFSS food unhealthy?

High fat and high sugar food are energy dense (high in calorie but poor in vitamins, minerals and fibre). Regular consumption of HFSS food not only leads to obesity but also deprives one from taking healthy food that provide essential macronutrients (amino acids and fats), fibre and micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and bio-active substances. Lack of essential amino acids, fatty acids and micronutrients in the diet can cause anemia, affect cognition, learning ability, memory and increase the risk of NCDs. High fat or high sugar food causes inflammation and affects gut microbiota, which changes quickly with diet. This increases the risk of NCDs, hypertension and affect the kidneys.

What are processed food?

Most of the food items that are consumed are processed some way or the other to make them suitable for consumption. Minimum food processing is necessary to preserve highly perishable products like milk, meat, fish, vegetables and fresh fruits. Food processing increases the seasonal availability of foods and enables easy transportation and distribution over long distances.

Ultra-processed food

These food and beverage products that have undergone extensive industrial processing and contain a high number of additives such as preservatives, sweeteners, colouring, flavoring, emulsifiers, and other substances that are not commonly used in cooking. These are typically ready-to-eat with minimal additional preparation, and a large number of these items tend to be low in fibre and nutrients.

Why is UPF unhealthy?

Lack of fibre and poor micronutrients makes them unhealthy. Also, UPFs contribute to high calorie (energy) intake as they are often high in fat. UPFs are consumed in larger quantities by a large population since these have unique taste, high palatability and low cost and are easily available even in remote areas. Some of them are extruded products, sugary drinks, ice-creams, cookies, cakes, some frozen processed foods, cold cut meats and instant food. UPF consumption is associated with obesity and higher risks of coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular diseases (stroke) and diabetes. UPFs also hasten the process of ageing.

Meaning of Fast food

According to the ICMR-NIN study, fast food are those which are cooked within minutes of order for consumption. Most of these are fresh and do not fall under UPF. However, some fast-food items such as milk shakes, chips, pizzas, burgers and fries are considered unhealthy because of HFSS or ultra-processing. Street food consist of a wide range of food and beverages prepared and/or sold by vendors and hawkers, especially on streets and other public places. These are generally wholesome and fresh.

