Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is seemingly being lapped well up by audiences. The film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within four days of its release and witnessed a slight growth on day 5 at the domestic box office. The worldwide gross reached Rs 100 crore on Tuesday for the film which is bankrolled by Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani registered a business of Rs 7.25 crore nett in India. The numbers are a little higher than the day 4 collections which closed at Rs 7.02 in the domestic market. On day 5, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had an overall occupancy of 18.75% in the Hindi market.

Upon its release on July 28, the Karan Johar directorial raked in Rs 11.01 while the film gathered momentum for the next two days and rounded off the first weekend on an impressive note as it minted over Rs 45.81 nett in India. The film is said to be mounted on a lavish budget of Rs 178 crore. Though Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Khaani is far from claiming profitability and breakeven, the buzz around the film is positive and word of mouth is playing a huge part in luring audiences to flock to theaters.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan's signature style of romantic drama laced with elements of family entertainer. Alia and Ranveer aside, the star cast also boasts of veterans like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan returned to direction after a hiatus of seven years.

