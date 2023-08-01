Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is going strong at the box office. The film helmed by Karan Johar has joined Rs 50 crore club within four days of its release. After an impressive first weekend business, the momentum around romantic drama dropped on Monday, which is usual for most films.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani registered a business of Rs 7.50 crore on day 4. The film opened with Rs 11.1 crore nett in India and witnessed a jump of 44.59% on day 2 as it minted over Rs 16.05 crore.

On its first Sunday, Alia and Ranveer's film raked in Rs 18.75 crore, the highest so far. At the end of the 4-day run in theaters, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani minted over Rs 53.40 crore nett in India. The film had an overall 18.02% occupancy on Monday in the Hindi market.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani arrived in cinemas at a time when there was almost zero to no competition from Hindi releases. The film, however, had to contest with Hollywood tentpoles like Oppenheimer and Barbie to lure the audience to cinema halls. Made on a reported budget of Rs 178 crore, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on 2300 screens (2000 India, 300 overseas).

Alia and Ranveer aside, Karan's film also features veterans like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. While it marks the return of Karan Johar to director's chair after seven years, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also reunites Alia and Ranveer for the second time after the 2019 release Gully Boy.

