Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who broke the internet the previous year with his wildly popular nude photoshoot for Paper magazine, has once again drawn attention for his new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promo. The promo shows him shirtless and allows viewers a peek into his gym workout, and an extensive closet filled with fancy clothes.

Taking to social media on Monday, Ranveer shared the new promo on his Instagram handle showcasing his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani character Rocky Randhawa's 'Monday Motivashiun' as a treat for his fans. Sharing the promo, he wrote in the caption, "Monday Aa. Monday Motivashiun from Rocky Randhawa #RRKPK #mondaymotivation."

The video begins with Ranveer waking to NseeB's Munde Desi song. He goes to the gym and works out while flaunting his ripped physique. After many close-up shots of Ranveer's six-pack and toned body, the actor sees himself in the mirror while striking different poses. Prior to that, he appears in a shower scene and displays his luxury shoe and eyewear collection.

As soon as he shared the promo, social media users flocked to the comment section and filled it with compliments. A user wrote, "Whattttttttttt like whatttttt the screen is on fireeeeeeee hot hot hot." Another wrote, "The fittest actor in the industry." One more wrote, "Song ki vibe hi alag hai." A fan commented, "You are the Sign of Self-love, focus, dedication & Passion." Another commented, "Alexa Play This On Loop!"

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in titular roles, is slated to hit the theatres on July 28. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in significant roles.