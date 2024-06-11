Priyanka, Samantha, Bhumi React to Reasi Terror Attack, Varun Tej, Kajal Join 'All Eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack' Trend

Hyderabad: Echoing the nation's sorrow, actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bhumi Pednekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, and others were deeply shaken by the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Priyanka took to Instagram stories on Tuesday morning to condemn the attack, questioning the alarming rise of hatred worldwide. She wrote, "Heartbroken. This brutal attack on innocent pilgrims is unfathomable. Why target civilians and children?! It's difficult to grasp the extent of hatred prevailing in the world."

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Reasi terror attack (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared her sorrow on Instagram Stories with a broken heart emoji.

Samantha reacts to Reasi terror attack (Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana described the attack as "devastating," while Varun Dhawan condemned it as a "cowardly terrorist attack."

Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to Reasi terror attack (Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar shared a post on Instagram Stories expressing, "Prayers for those who lost their loved ones in the Reasi attacks today. The loss of innocent lives in this act of terror is deeply saddening. Om Shanti."

Bhumi Pednekar reacts to Reasi terror attack (Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia also expressed her grief on social media, stating, "Distressed and saddened by the events in Reasi. Taking innocent lives can never be justified. Sending my prayers."

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to Reasi terror attack (Instagram)

Reacting to Reasi terror attack, Ilena D'Cruz too shared a post on Instagram Stories that reads: "Such a horrible cowardly attack. My heart breaks for the families affected."

Ileana D'Cruz reacts to Reasi terror attack (Instagram)

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, and others had also expressed their condolences.

Following the Reasi terror attack, social media has been flooded with various trends. After "All eyes on Reasi," netizens and celebrities have now joined the 'All Eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack' trend. Telugu actor Varun Tej and Kajal Aggarwal shared Instagram Stories expressing solidarity with the victims of the Reasi terror attack by participating in the 'All Eyes on Vaishno Devi Attack' trend.

Kajla Aggarwal reacts to Reasi terror attack (Instagram)

At least nine people lost their lives, and over 30 others were injured when terrorists targeted a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra. The bus plunged into a gorge in the Pouni area of the Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district.

Varun Tej reacts to Reasi terror attack (Instagram)

The terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack. The JK police have formed multiple teams to investigate the attack, and a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) assessed the situation in Reasi on Monday, with the NIA's forensic team collecting evidence.