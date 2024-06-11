BRICS Foreign Ministers Voice Support for a Comprehensive Reform of UN Security Council

New Delhi: The BRICS ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations on Monday exchanged views on major global and regional trends and issues. The BRICS foreign ministers meeting was hosted by Russia.

They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the framework of BRICS Strategic Partnership under the three pillars of cooperation – politics and security, economy and finance, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The BRICS foreign ministers further reiterated their commitment to the BRICS spirit featuring mutual respect and understanding, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness, and consensus, according to a joint statement issued by the Ministry of External affairs.

Welcoming the active participation of the new members of BRICS, the ministers assured continued support to their seamless and full integration into BRICS cooperation mechanisms.

The ministers reiterated their commitment to multilateralism and upholding the international law, including principles enshrined in the carter of the United Nations (UN) as its indispensable cornerstone, and the central role of the UN in an international system in which sovereign states cooperate to maintain international peace and security, advance sustainable development, ensure the promotion and protection of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, and promoting cooperation based on solidarity, mutual respect, justice and equality.

They stressed on the need for enhancing and improving global governance by promoting a more agile, effective, efficient, responsive, representative, legitimate, democratic and accountable international and multilateral system and to assuring greater and more meaningful participation of developing and least developed countries, especially in Africa, in global decision-making processes and structures, and making them better attuned to contemporary realities.

Mindful of the 2023 Johannesburg II Declaration, the ministers voiced their support for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council’s memberships so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges and support the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America, including BRICS countries, to play a greater role in international affairs, in particular in the United Nations, including its Security Council.

They also recognised the legitimate aspirations of African countries, reflected in the Ezulwini consensus and Sirte Declaration.