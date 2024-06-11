Kamran Akmal Appologises For Distatsteful Remarks Over Sikh Religion After Being Schooled By Harbhajan Singh

Jalandhar: The racist remark from former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal targeting Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh during a live stream after India's thrilling six-run victory over Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in New York has invited the ire of ex-Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who retorted referring to the history of Sikhs while blasting Akmal.

"Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before u open ur filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved ur mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you…Have some Gratitude," Harbhajan darted back at Akmal on his 'X' handle.

The backlash was triggered as Akmal provided analysis in a Pakistani news channel during the final over of Pakistan's chase. As the ICC T20 World Cup was heading for a nail-biting finish with 18 runs needing off the last six balls, the commentators discussed whether Arshdeep could be hit for runs. Akmal then made the controversial statement which angered Harbhajan Singh, one of the most respected voices in Indian cricket, who took to his social media handle to slam Akmal's remarks and racist comments.

On social media too, users backed Harbhajan while slamming Akmal over his comments on Arshdeep.

"The last over is supposed to be done by Arshdeep Singh, he can be hit as well, you know it's already 12, no Sikh shall be given after 12," he said during a live show in Pakistan.

After the high-voltage match between arch rivals India and Pakistan, Bumrah won the Player of the Match against Pakistan for his lethal spell of 3/14.

After Harbhajan Singh schooled Kamran, the wicketkeeper-batter apologised for his comments on X. The 34-year-old wrote "I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry."

The Indian team played with a lot of heart and successfully defended a low total of 119. It was mainly possible due to a disciplined bowling performance led by Bumrah. Despite a patient 31 by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan fell short by six runs and finished on 113/7 as the country continued their poor record against India at World Cups.

In the end, Arshdeep Singh claimed one wicket and conceded 31 runs in four overs. He dismissed Imad Wasim in the 20th over who made 15 runs in 23 balls to achieve the crucial breakthrough for India. The left-arm seamer was given the responsibility to defend eighteen runs, and he succeeded, conceding just eleven runs, helping India secure a remarkable victory.