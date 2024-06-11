Jaishankar, Modi's Go-To Man, Begins Second Innings As EAM; Eyes Border stability with China, terror solution with Pakistan

New Delhi: Diplomat-turned-politician Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday assumed charge as external affairs minister for the second consecutive term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reposed his faith in Jaishankar, as the 69-year-old ex-diplomat joined senior BJP leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman, who retained the ministries that they handled in the previous government.

Soon after taking charge, he expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi. "Assumed charge as the Minister of External Affairs. Thank PM @narendramodi for assigning me this responsibility," he said on X.

As the external affairs minister since 2019, Jaishankar displayed with confidence his ability to clearly articulate India's positions on a range of complex issues at the global stage.

From blunting western criticism of New Delhi's procurement of crude oil from Moscow in the wake of the war in Ukraine to crafting a firm policy approach to deal with an assertive China, Jaishankar emerged as one of leading ministers with an impressive record of performance in Prime Minister Modi's previous government.

He has also been credited with managing to bring matters of foreign policy to domestic discourse, especially during India's presidency of the G20. Currently, he is a member of Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

Setting Priorities on China, Pakistan relations

Soon after assuming office, he said China and Pakistan are two distinct countries and India is committed to resolve the issues with both countries.

“Pakistan and China are different countries with distinct relationships and issues. Our focus regarding China will be on finding a solution for the border issues,” EAM Jaishankar said.

On Pakistan, the EAM said that there is a need to resolve the persistent issue of cross-border terrorism.“Cross-border terror is not a policy of good neighbours. With Pakistan, we aim to resolve this issue,” the EAM said.

Jaishankar emphasised India's commitment to presenting its views confidently on the global stage and contributing proactively to international affairs. Highlighting India's growing influence on the global stage, EAM Jaishankar said: “For us, the influence of India has been steadily growing, not just in terms of our perception but also in terms of what other countries think. They feel that India is truly their friend, and they have seen that in times of crisis, if there is one country that stands with the Global South, it is India.”

He pointed to India's successful advocacy for the African Union's membership during its G20 presidency as a testament to the world's trust in India.“The world trusted us and our responsibilities are also increasing. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India's identity in the world will continue to grow,” the EAM.

Jaishankar served as India's foreign secretary from (2015-18), Ambassador to the United States (2013-15), China (2009-2013) and Czech Republic (2000-2004). He was also India's high commissioner to Singapore (2007-2009). Jaishankar has also served in other diplomatic assignments in embassies in Moscow, Colombo, Budapest and Tokyo, as well in the Ministry of External Affairs and the President's Secretariat.