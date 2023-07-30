WATCH DEEPIKA PADUKONE IS A TOTAL GOOFBALL AS SHE DANCES TO WHAT JHUMKA RANVEER SINGH GOES LOVE YOU FROM LAST LIFE

Hyderabad: Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are known to be cheerleaders to each other when needed. DeepVeer, as they are fondly called by the fans, hardly misses a chance to highlight qualities that they admire in one other. Recently, Deepika couldn't attend the premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani due to prior commitments, but Ranveer made sure they watched it together later.

Before their movie date, Ranveer playfully created an Instagram Story poll with options like, "She is gonna love it!", "She's gonna LUHHHV it!", and a humorous one suggesting a scary reaction, "Chup kar chappal khayega" (Shut up, will hit with a slipper).

On Sunday, Ranveer shared an endearing video on Instagram, capturing Deepika's reaction after watching the film. In the video, taken on their way back home after the movie date, Deepika is seen in a joyful mood, dancing to the song "What Jhumka" from "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." At the end of the video, she exclaims, "Nobody can do it like..." to which Ranveer lovingly responds, "Love you from last life." It's evident that Deepika enjoyed the film and particularly loved Ranveer's performance in it.

DeepVeer's fans were delighted to witness this adorable display of affection and support between the power couple, who continue to be each other's cheerleaders in both personal and professional endeavours. Their fans and friends from the industry flooded comment sections on Ranveer's post with red heart emojis.

Ranveer aside, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The romantic drama helmed by Karan Johar hit the big screens on July 28 and has earned over Rs 27 crore in two days.

