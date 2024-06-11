Kalki 2898 AD Stars Rule Weekly IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities List, Deepika Padukone Ranks No.1

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Published : 13 hours ago

IMDb has released its weekly list of the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Celebrities today, June 11. Deepika Padukone tops the list, driven by anticipation for her role in the upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. Other notable mentions include Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sharvari Wagh.

Hyderabad: IMDb, the world's most reliable source of information on films, TV shows, and celebrities, has unveiled the list of this week's Top 10 Most Popular Indian Celebrities on Tuesday. This exclusive ranking is derived from the actual page views of over 200 million monthly users who visit IMDb globally. This week, Deepika Padukone has emerged as the top celebrity on IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities list.

Padukone's first look of her highly anticipated sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD was revealed recently by the makers. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie features Padukone in a pivotal role as Padma. The rest of the cast, including Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas, have also secured spots on the list, ranking 9th, 28th, and 40th, respectively.

Tamannaah Bhatia has secured the 12th position, after the success of her latest film, Arnmanai 4, which has shattered box office records both domestically and globally, earning impressive collections daily. Meanwhile, Sharvari Wagh, who starred in the recently released horror-comedy Munjya, set in Pune and the Konkan region, has got the 20th spot. Other notable celebrities who have made it to the list include Priyamani, Preity Zinta, Rajkummar Rao, and Rakul Preet Singh, ranking 30th, 43rd, 44th, and 50th, respectively.

The IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities feature, available exclusively on the IMDb app for Android and iOS, provides a weekly snapshot of the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers. Based on over 200 million monthly visits to IMDb worldwide, this feature allows entertainment fans to stay updated on who's trending, and follow their favorite celebrities.

