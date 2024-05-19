Ahead of Jr NTR's Birthday, Explore Actor's Top-Rated IMDb Movies and Iconic Performances

Hyderabad: As fans around the world brace up for the birthday of one of India's most versatile actors, Jr NTR, it's the perfect time to delve into his illustrious career and explore some of his highly-rated movies. With his impeccable acting skills and ability to portray a wide range of characters, Jr NTR has captivated audiences and earned critical acclaim throughout his journey in the film industry. From intense dramas to high-energy action films, his filmography boasts an impressive array of memorable performances that have left a lasting impact on viewers.

Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is soon going to be celebrating his birthday on 20 May. On the special occasion of the actor's 41st birthday let us celebrate his life through his films highlighting his remarkable career in Tollywood. These films not only showcase his remarkable acting prowess but also highlight his ability to immerse himself completely into diverse roles, captivating audiences with each on-screen portrayal.

Despite facing criticism, his dedication and passion for cinema continues to inspire fans worldwide. With just one day to go for Tollywood's one of the most versatile actors Jr NTR's birthday, here is a look at his remarkable filmography from Simhadri to RRR. The focus is on his highly-rated movies on IMDb, showcasing his ability to portray diverse characters with depth and conviction.

RRR (7.8) (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is a 2022 Indian Telugu-language epic historical action drama directed by the acclaimed filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran in supporting parts. It is a historical fiction film about two Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their friendship, and their resistance to the British Raj. It is the most expensive Indian film ever made, costing Rs 550 crore. The three-hour and seven-minute film was released theatrically on March 25, 2022. With 168k votes, the picture has a solid 7.8 rating on IMDB.

Temper (7.5) is a 2015 action film co-written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, with story by Vakkantham Vamsi and starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj, and Posani Krishna Murali in key parts. The story revolves around Daya, a crooked police officer whose life changes following a brawl, which leads him to a murder case. The film was released globally on February 13, 2015, to favourable reviews from critics. The film was a hit, and it was Rama Rao's first major success following a string of disappointments.

Simhadri (7.3) S. S. Rajamouli co-wrote and directed the 2003 action flick. The film stars Jr NTR, Bhumika Chawla, and Ankitha, with Mukesh Rishi, Nassar, and Rahul Dev in supporting parts. The film, which was released on July 9, 2003, got widespread recognition for its story, direction, and emotional scenes, attracting excellent reviews. The picture was the year's second highest-grossing film and ranks among the top three all-time.

Nannaku Prematho (7.5) The Sukumar directorial is a 2016 action thriller film. The film is set in London and stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, and Rakul Preet Singh. Nannaku Prematho commemorates Rama Rao Jr.'s 25th film as an actor. The title of the film loosely translates to- To Father with Love. With 11k votes, the film earned a whopping 7.5 rating on IMDB.

Brindavanam (7.1)- Vamshi Paidipally wrote and directed the 2010 masala film. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Samantha, and Kajal Aggarwal, with Prakash Raj and Srihari playing significant roles. The film debuted on October 14, 2010, and was a critical and commercial success. the story revolves around Indu, who disguises her boyfriend Krishna as her friend Bhoomi's lover so that her family will stop looking for a groom. However, their lives change when Bhoomi falls in love with Krishna.

Yamadonga (7.2) is a 2007 fantasy action comedy film co-written and directed by S.S. Rajamouli. Inspired by the 1977 film Yamagola, the plot revolves around Raja, a criminal who is assassinated by his rivals. Raja's spirit then travels to Naraka (hell) to stand trial for his acts before Yama, the Hindu god of death and justice. Yamadonga was released internationally on August 15, 2007. When it was released, critics praised it and dubbed it a smash hit.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (7.3)- Trivikram Srinivas wrote and directed the 2018 action drama film. The film features N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Pooja Hegde, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent parts. It revolves around Veera Raghava, a young man who engages in a violent fight with henchmen from a rival village. He flees to Hyderabad and decides to avoid bloodshed to restore peace in the two villages, whose people have been plagued by the conflict for 30 years.

Aadi (7.3)- V. V. Vinayak's debut action drama flick from 2002 stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Keerthi Chawla. The film was a massive commercial success. It was remade in Tamil as Jai and in Bengali as Surya. The movie got four Nandi Awards. The film is based on Aadi Keshava Reddy, a kid, who returns to his village after 14 years to take revenge on Nagi Reddy, who murdered his family.

As Jr NTR celebrates another year of success, his contributions to the world of cinema continue to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide. From his early performances to his latest ventures, Jr NTR's journey is a testament to his dedication, passion, and unparalleled talent as an actor. Here's to many more years of cinematic brilliance and memorable performances from the man of masses Jr NTR.