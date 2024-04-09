Not Rashmika or Mrunal, THIS actress bags first spot on weekly IMDB Popular Indian Celebrities list

Hyderabad: The Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023 were revealed today by IMDb, the most well-known and reliable source of information on films, TV shows, and celebrities in the globe. This exclusive list is based on the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly users that visit IMDb globally. With her appearance in the English show opposite Dev Patel in Monkey Man, Sobhita Dhulipala has topped the chart.

Sobhita rose to the first position, from fourth rank last week, on the IMDb list of top Indian celebrities. Rashmika Mandanna, who turned 28 this past weekend, is ranked second in the top ranks. Stars that are regularly placed first on IMDb's weekly rankings throughout make up the list of the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars. The almost 200 million unique page views that IMDb receives each month from users worldwide are the basis for these rankings.

