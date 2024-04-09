Not Rashmika or Mrunal, THIS actress bags first spot on weekly IMDB Popular Indian Celebrities list

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

IMDB Popular Indian Celebrities (Instagram images)

IMDB, the reliable source of information for films and film stars, has released its weekly list of popular Indian celebrities. Check out who ranked number 1 this week.

Hyderabad: The Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2023 were revealed today by IMDb, the most well-known and reliable source of information on films, TV shows, and celebrities in the globe. This exclusive list is based on the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly users that visit IMDb globally. With her appearance in the English show opposite Dev Patel in Monkey Man, Sobhita Dhulipala has topped the chart.

Sobhita rose to the first position, from fourth rank last week, on the IMDb list of top Indian celebrities. Rashmika Mandanna, who turned 28 this past weekend, is ranked second in the top ranks. Stars that are regularly placed first on IMDb's weekly rankings throughout make up the list of the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars. The almost 200 million unique page views that IMDb receives each month from users worldwide are the basis for these rankings.

Sobhita Dhulipala, who stars alongside Dev Patel in Monkey Man, earns the top spot on this week's IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list. Sikandar Kher, her co-star, is ranked 26th. The top trending Indian performers and filmmakers are highlighted each week in the Popular Indian Celebrities section, which is exclusive to the IMDb app for iOS and Android.

Read More

  1. Tripti Dimri tops IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities chart, Sandeep Reddy Vanga follows
  2. Nayanthara beats SRK to top IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities' chart, Vignesh Shivan says, 'Proud of you Thangamey'
  3. Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb's list of most popular Indian stars of the year

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.