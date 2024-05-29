Deepika Most Viewed Indian Star of the Decade, SRK, Prabhas among 100 others on IMDb's list

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has accomplished another incredible milestone in her career with the top spot in IMDb's list of the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade. The actor surpassed Bollywood stalwarts like Shah Rukh, who made it to the second spot and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the third spot. The actor was able to clinch the top position concerning her amazing career trajectory.

Unveiling the list of the most viewed actors over the decade, the post on IMDb's official Instagram handle read: "The list of the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade Globally on IMDb is out! ✨ The Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on the IMDb list is based on the IMDb weekly rankings from January 2014 through April 2024. These rankings are determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide."

Over the past decade, Deepika has solidified her position as one of Bollywood's leading actors, showcasing versatility and talent through her film choices.

Some of Deepika Padukone's Prominent Films (2014-2024):

1. Piku (2015): Deepika Padukone's portrayal of a modern woman balancing personal and professional life garnered critical acclaim in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. The film revolves around the beautiful bond between a father (played by Amitabh Bachchan) and a daughter (played by Deepika Padukone). Late actor Irrfan Khan also appeared in the film in a prominent role.

2. Bajirao Mastani (2015): Deepika featured in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film alongside Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. Her role as Mastani showcased her ability to excel in period dramas, earning her numerous awards and accolades.

3. Padmaavat (2018): Despite controversies, Padukone's performance as Rani Padmavati was lauded for its strength and grace. The film fully relied on her shoulders, with Bhansali trusting her with the strong plot. Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor also featured in the period drama.

4. Chhapaak (2020): Chhhapaak marked Deepika's production venture. The film was appreciated for her powerful performance as an acid attack survivor.

5. 83 (2021): Deepika appeared in this sports biography based on the life of cricketing legend Kapil Dev in a supporting role. She portrayed Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev, adding depth to the narrative.

She also gave massive hits with Pathaan and Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Both films, which were released in 2023, smashed many of the box office records. Following Deepika, SRK made it to the list at the second spot. The Bollywood superstar returned to the silver screen after a hiatus of 4 years and how. The actor delivered back-to-back hits with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

Talking of South actors making it to the list, female stars lead the chart with Samantha Ruth Prabhu at 13th spot, Tamannaah Bhatia at 16th spot and Nayanthara at 18. If we dig deeper into the data, it's interesting to note that out of the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars on IMDb in the last decade, 47 of them are female.

Among the male actors from South, Prabhas ranked the highest with 29th rank. Prabhas' fame can be credited to the Baahubali series (2015-2017), establishing him as one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema. His dedication to the role and the franchise's success solidified his position as a superstar. Following Baahubali, Prabhas appeared in Saaho, Radhey Shyam, and Adipurush further expanding his fan base. Coming up next, the actor is all set with a pan-India release Kalki 2898 AD.

Another interesting aspect of the list is that two late actors Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are in top 10 Most Viewed Indian Stars. While Khan is at number 5, Sushant, with the love of his fans stands tall at 7 position. Their untimely demise left a void in cinephiles' hearts while their craft left an indelible mark on the film industry. With films like The Lunchbox (2013), Piku (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017), Khan showcased his ability to portray diverse characters effortlessly. On the other hand, SSR's memorable performances in films like Kai Po Che! (2013) and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) continue to be celebrated by audiences till date.