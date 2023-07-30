Hyderabad: The movie Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been met with great success at the domestic box office, with its earnings reaching Rs 27 crore within the first two days of release. Directed by Karan Johar, RRKPK stars an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It also features special appearances by Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected Rs 16 crore nett in India. The film had an overall 33.68% occupancy in the Hindi market on Saturday. As reported earlier, the romantic drama raked in Rs 11.10 crore nett in the domestic market on opening day.

The story revolves around a couple, portrayed by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who come from completely different backgrounds and cultures. As the narrative unfolds, their love story takes center stage, highlighting the challenges and joys that arise due to their contrasting upbringings.

The film's box office earnings have been widely celebrated, and Dharma Productions, the banner behind the movie, shared their excitement on social media. Karan Johar's return to directing after seven years since his last film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, has been well-received by audiences and critics alike.

With the captivating performances of the lead actors and the skilled direction of Karan Johar, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has proven to be a hit among moviegoers, making it a memorable addition to Karan Johar's illustrious filmography during his 25th anniversary year in the industry.

