Pakistan Star Umar Akaml Flaunts Abs on Social Media, Fans Troll Him For His English Caption

Hyderabad: While Pakistan are fighting for their survival in the T20 World Cup 2024, one of their ignored cricketers, Umar Akmal has become the centre of attraction on social media.

Many Pakistan players in the T20 World Cup squad have come under criticism for their poor show in the tournament. Amongst this, Umar shared an image of him on social media flaunting his abs. Fitness has been the cause of concern for the Pakistan team and many current team members including Azam Khan have faced a lot of heat in recent times for not maintaining the fitness standards required to excel in international cricket.

After playing his last match in 2019, Umar has been out of the scheme of things. He posted his shirtless photo with the caption ‘Attention please This is for those who think I am not fit.’

Soon after the post, many internet users schooled him over his English while some suggested that pictures are photo-shopped. Some even claimed that these are AI-generated images.

It is not the first time that Umar has been the talking point due to his language. The right-handed batter has amassed 1,690 T20I runs with a strike rate of 122.73 in his career so far.

The development comes on a day when his brother Kamran Akmal was also involved in a controversy as he made a derogatory comment about Arshdeep Singh and the Sikh Community during the India versus Pakistan game. Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh later responded in a fierce manner to him and the Pakistan cricketer apologised later for his actions.