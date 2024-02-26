Women Rough Up Police Inspector after Alleged Verbal Abuse in UP's Mathura

Mathura: Two women roughed up a policeman by pulling his collar in public near Govardhan Danghati temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday. 

As per the women, the inspector and two other policemen stationed at Govardhan police station had allegedly used foul language against the female devotees from Mumbai. Onlookers shot a video of the incident and shared it on social media. The video showed the two women holding the cop by his collar and nearly tearing his uniform. Other cops and people are seen trying to pacify the situation. 

Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Senior Superintendent of Police, said a case has been registered based on the video. He said that prompt action would be taken against the guilty. 

