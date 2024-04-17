Watch: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Sculpture of Lord Ram Lalla on Ram Navami

Puri (Odisha): Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Lord Ram with the message "Happy Ram Navami" at Puri beach in Odisha on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Pattnaik created a 7ft high and 20ft long sand art of Lord Ram at the Puri beach, using about 12 tons of sand for the sculpture. Students of his sand art institute joined their hands to complete the sculpture.

The sand artist said, "Before also, We did many sand sculptures of Shri Ram on different occasions. This time, we have done a different one.

Ram Navami is one of the most celebrated festivals in the Hindu community that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The day holds special significance among Hindus which falls on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar.