Uttarakhand: Ashes of Over 20 Pakistani Hindus Immersed in Ganga

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): At least 223 Hindu pilgrims from Pakistan immersed the ashes of their kith and kin in the River Ganga River Asthi Pravah Ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar. Speaking on the occasion, Shadani Darbar's Peethadhishwar Swami Yudhishthir Lal said that the departed souls of the Sindh community whose ashes were kept for many years now received salvation with the immersion of their ashes in the Ganga on Sunday.

He further stated that the Sindh Hindu community has been coming to the Ganges to offer prayers. This time people from 33-34 cities of Sindh province of Pakistan brought the ashes of their family members and relatives. Swami Yudhishthir Lal said that the Government of India has said that if anyone wants to come to Haridwar to immerse the ashes then he or she will be given a special visa of one week without any condition.