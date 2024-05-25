In Rajasthan, an 'Online Baby Girl' Who Was Never Born is 'Declared Dead' After Fraud Surfaces

Dausa: In the barren desert state of Rajasthan, an 'online' baby girl was born in Dausa district, which the state Health Department even vaccinated in the records. When the alleged fraud came to light, the department, in a bid to hide its shortcomings, declared the baby girl dead on papers after six months.

ETV Bharat has learnt that a woman named Priyanka Meena, hailing from Pilodi village located in Sikrai subdivision of Dausa district gave birth to a boy on 3 January 2018. The woman never became pregnant till date. Priyanka's husband Kamal Meena, a government employee, alleged that merely to fulfill her target, an ANM of the department in Sikrai showed the birth of a baby girl to the couple on the papers on July 14, 2023. Kamal Meena slammed the department for the alleged fraud saying that the forgery may adversely affect his service record.

The family has complained in writing to the departmental officials, in which they have demanded to delete the entry of the girl child born online from the PCTS software and sought action against the culprits.

Priyanka Meena said that to increase her target, ANM Hemlata Verma declared her pregnant in the medical department's online software PCTS on 23 December 2022. The ANM, Priyanka alleged, declared in the online record that she would deliver after 6 months and 22 days on 14 July 2023 and showed the birth of a baby girl weighing 3 kg on the said date. Priyanka further alleged that ANM Hemlata Verma also started “online vaccination of the baby girl born online to cover up her shortcomings”. During this period, the girl who was never born was also vaccinated online from BCG to PANTA-2 from 14th July 2023 to 12th October 2023, Priyanka added.

Block CMHO Dr Bholaram Gurjar when asked to comment on the alleged fraud, said that he will get the matter investigated adding departmental action will be initiated against the culprit. This shocking case is from Pilodi village.

ANM Hemlata Verma said, “After coming to know about the matter, I have checked my register. The woman's name is not mentioned anywhere in it. So, I have nothing to do with this matter”.