Death Toll in Rajkot Gaming Zone Blaze Rises to 28, CM Visits Spot

Rajkot (Gujarat): The death toll in the Gujarat's Rajkot Gaming Zone fire rose to 28, sources said on Sunday. Immediate efforts were launched and the blaze was brought under control. Rescue operations were continuing for those trapped inside the gaming zone.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has also reached Rajkot, he met the accident game zone on Sunday the morning and took stock of the situation.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, who earlier visited the area, said that one person is still missing after the tragic incident. He said that it is on priority to find the missing person.

"Our first priority is that...as per the information we have, one person is still missing and it is our responsibility to look for the person. We are deploying maximum teams for that...," Sanghvi told reporters. Sanghvi also informed that all officials have been instructed to be present at the Collector's office by 3 am and he will also be sitting in the Collector's office.

"A very sad incident took place at Rajkot, many family members lost their loved ones and many children have also died in the incident...SIT has been instructed to start the investigation by 3 am... all officials of those depts under which the responsibility of game zone construction lies, have been instructed to be present at the Collector's office by 3 am today. All types of investigations will begin today itself and soon action will be taken to serve justice. After doing the inspection here I will be sitting in Collector's office," Harsh Sanghvi said. Meanwhile, two people, including the owner and manager of the TRP game zone in Rajkot, have been taken to a police station for interrogation into the fire incident.

The Gujarat government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each of the kin of the deceased and it has also ordered a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Many fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the raging fire.

The blaze purportedly erupted at a temporary structure at the TRP (The Retail Park) game zone located on the Nana Mava Road, and there were a large number of children among those present at the spot due to the ongoing summer vacation. A blast in an air-conditioning unit in the temporary structure is suspected to have triggered the blaze. Following this massive fire, the entire gaming zone collapsed with the victims getting trapped under it. Officials said that reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress former president Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed shock and grief over the huge death toll in the fire mishap at the gaming zone.

Rajkot District Collector Prabhav Joshi said the Fire Control Room received a call at around 4:30 pm regarding the blaze at the game zone. "Fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire caused the collapse of the structure, and debris is being cleared," Joshi added.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said, "A fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. The rescue operations are on. The fire is under control. We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible."

"As of now, around 20 bodies have been recovered and they have been sent to the hospital for further investigation. Investigations will be carried out. The gaming zone is owned by a person called Yuvraj Singh Solanki. We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. The further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operations here," Bhargava told news agency ANI.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter said, "The fire tragedy in Rajkot is heart-wrenching. I express my heartfelt condolences to the persons who lost their lives in this incident and their families."

"I pray to God for a speedy recovery of the injured. The state government will provide Rs four lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. It is very important to ensure that such an incident does not happen again. Any kind of negligence will not be entertained in this event. In this regard, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and assigned to investigate the entire incident," added Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected."

"The fire tragedy in Rajkot has saddened us all. In my telephone conversation with him a short while ago, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel Ji told me about the efforts underway to ensure all possible assistance is provided to those who have been affected," added PM Modi.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. "I hope that all the injured recover as soon as possible. Congress workers are requested to provide all possible assistance to the administration in relief and rescue work. And, it is expected from the Gujarat government and administration that they should conduct a detailed and impartial investigation of this incident and provide speedy justice to all the bereaved families," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed sorrow over the incident and said he had spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister. In a post on X, Shah said, "I am deeply saddened by the accident that happened in the game zone of Rajkot (Gujarat). I have spoken to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and got information regarding this accident. The administration is making every possible effort for relief and rescue work and is providing treatment to the injured. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Officials said that eight teams of Rajkot Fire Bridge have been pressed into service to douse the fire. "The fire has engulfed the entire game zone complex," officials added.

Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Anand Patel said that the immediate focus of the administration is on relief and rescue operations.

Congress Gujarat President Shaktisinh Gohil and AAP State President Isudan Gadhvi expressed grief over the massive fire. Shaktisinh Gohil said that even though such incidents are repeating, the government is not worried. "The tragic incidents of Surat, Vadodara, Morbi, Palanpur Bridge show the negligence of the government. Despite the High Court's decision regarding fire safety, negligence is being shown," he said. (with agency inputs)