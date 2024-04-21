Fire Breaks out at Maharashtra BJP Office, No Casualties

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A fire broke out at the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Nariman Point, south Mumbai on Sunday but there were no casualties, BJP leaders said.

This office oversees the work of the BJP organisation across Maharashtra. "Today was a Sunday holiday and repairs were being done in the office. The fire was caused by a short circuit," a senior BJP leader said.

It is learnt that the blaze spread due to a short circuit while welding work was being carried out in the kitchen of the office. A team of Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and senior BJP leader Prasad Lad visited the office. "Firefighting materials were used after the office caught fire. The blaze started at the back of the headquarters and the office materials were not affected by the flames," Lad told reporters.

Rahul Narvekar, on his part, said, "100 people were in the office at the time of the fire. They were evacuated immediately. Fire Brigade personnel rushed and managed to douse the fire. No one was injured and there was no causality."

Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel are currently engaged in cooling operation. The BJP is in power in Maharashtra along with Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).