'Buri Nazar Wale Tera Moonh Kala': Ranveer's Witty Retort to Trolls over Deepika's Baby Bump

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shut down all the trolls regarding his wife, actor Deepika Padukone's baby bump. Deepika faced online criticism when she stepped out to cast her vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, with a section of netizens calling her baby bump 'fake'. The Bollywood power couple is expecting their first child together, and Ranveer has now taken to social media to shower his wife with love and admiration.

Ranveer's Witty Retort to Trolls over Deepika's Baby Bump (Photo: Instagram/Ranveer Singh)

On his Instagram Story, Ranveer shared three photos of Deepika, who looked radiant in a bright yellow maternity dress. Deepika, who is due to give birth in September 2024, opted for a chic and understated look, accessorising with pearl drop bow earrings and subtle makeup that complemented her glowing complexion.

Ranveer's Witty Retort to Trolls over Deepika's Baby Bump (Photo: Instagram/Ranveer Singh)

Ranveer's captions for the photos were equally endearing, with the first one reading "My Sunshine!" accompanied by a yellow heart emoji. The second caption, "Uff! Kya Karu Main? Marr jaun?" which translates to "What shall I do? Die?", conveyed his awe and admiration for his wife's beauty. The third caption, "Buri nazar wale, tera moonh kala" or "The one with evil eyes, may your face be black", was a witty response to the trolls who had criticised Deepika's baby bump.

Through his heartfelt posts, Ranveer has sent a clear message to the trolls: his love and admiration for Deepika are unwavering, and he won't let anyone bring her down.

Ranveer's Witty Retort to Trolls over Deepika's Baby Bump (Photo: Instagram/Ranveer Singh)

As the couple prepares to welcome their new member, they are also busy with their respective careers. Deepika is gearing up for the release of Singham Again, the third instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, and has also been cast in Prabhas' Kalki 2898AD, alongside an impressive ensemble including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

Ranveer, on the other hand, has a slew of upcoming projects, including the highly-anticipated third instalment of the Don franchise, where he takes on the lead role alongside Kiara Advani. He is also set to appear in Rohit Shetty's action-packed film Singham Again, which will see him reunite with his wife on screen.