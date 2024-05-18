ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Hails Deepika as She Becomes First Indian to Feature on Deadline's Global Disruptors List

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 18, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

Updated : May 18, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

Ranveer Cheers for 'Baby Mama' Deepika as She Features on Deadline's Global Disruptors 2024 List
Ranveer Singh Cheers for 'Baby Mama' Deepika Padukone (Photo: ANI)

Ranveer Singh expresses pride for Deepika Padukone as she becomes the first Indian star to feature in Deadline's Global Disruptors 2024 list. He affectionately called her his 'baby mama' on social media, hinting at their impending parenthood.

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, expected to arrive in September. As they prepare for this new chapter, Ranveer couldn't help but express his pride and admiration for his wife's latest achievement. Deepika has made history by becoming the first Indian star to feature on Deadline's Global Disruptors 2024 list.

On Saturday, Ranveer took to his social media handle to celebrate his wife's accomplishment, sharing a screenshot of the Deadline article on his Instagram Story. He affectionately referred to Deepika as "baby mama" in the caption. He wrote, "Baby Mama got 'em shook, yeaaah." The proud husband also tagged Deepika and Deadline alongside the caption.

Ranveer Cheers for 'Baby Mama' Deepika as She Features on Deadline's Global Disruptors 2024 List
Deepika Padukone Features on Deadline's Global Disruptors 2024 List (Ranveer Singh's IG Story)

The couple had announced Deepika's pregnancy in February, following months of speculation. They decided to confirm the news after Deepika's appearance at the BAFTAs, where she concealed her baby bump with a saree. Ranveer had previously expressed his excitement about becoming a father at the Ambani Jamnagar bash in March.

Deepika's debut on the Deadline list marks a significant milestone in her illustrious career. In a statement, she reflected on her journey and motivations, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in the film industry. She noted that while the success of a film is crucial, the time she had spent with people and the experiences she had on set is what truly matters. Deepika also opened up about her acting debut with Om Shanti Om, her work in mental health awareness, and more.

Her upcoming projects include Singham Again, where she will star alongside a talented ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. She is also set to appear in Kalki 2898 AD and the Hindi remake of The Intern.

Last Updated :May 18, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

