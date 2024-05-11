Sunny Deol and Mahima Chaudhary's Casual Airport Look Grabs Attention - Watch

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Mahima Chaudhary were spotted at the Mumbai airport in their casual best on Saturday morning. The duo, who arrived separately, grabbed the attention of the paparazzi as they made their way to the airport.

For the journey, Mahima opted for a white shirt layered over a dark blue top paired with matching jeans, and a pair of white sneakers. She also added dark sunglasses and a cap to her overall ensemble. On the other hand, Sunny Deol, who arrived in his luxurious car, was clad in a light blue shirt paired with white trousers and matching shoes. He completed his look with black glasses and a beige bucket hat.

Speaking of their professional endeavours, Sunny Deol, after the success of Gadar 2, is reportedly set to star in the sequel to the iconic film Border alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Additionally, he has Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 194, produced by Aamir Khan. The movie reportedly has Preity Zinta alongside Sunny. Meanwhile, Mahima Chaudhary has appeared in several hit films such as Dil Hai Tumhara, Pardes, Dhadkan, Lajja, and many more.