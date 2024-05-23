ETV Bharat / state

3 SDRF Jawans Drown After Rescue Boat Capsizes in Pravara River During Search Operation

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 23, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

Updated : 20 hours ago

The SDRF rescue team was deployed to search two youths who had gone missing while swimming in Pravarna river on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the rescue boat capsized and three of the jawans drowned.

3 SDRF Jawans Drown After Rescue Boat Capsizes in Pravara River During Search Operation
Crowd gathers on the bank of the Pravara river in Ahmednagar district after three SDRF jawans drowned after rescue boat capsized (ETV Bharat)

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): In a tragic incident three jawans of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) died on Thursday after a rescue boat they were sailing capsized in Pravara river in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said.

The mishap took place near Sugaon in the Akole area of the district. The rescue team was deployed to search the two youths who had gone missing after they went swimming in Pravara river on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

However, while undertaking the search operation, the rescue boat overturned and three SDRF jawans drowned. The deceased jawans have been identified as Prakash Shinde, Vaibhav Wagh and Rahul Pawara, the senior police official added.

Bodies of the three jawans were later recovered and sent for post-mortem. On information about the incident, former Maharashtra revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat reached the spot and expressed concern over the death of the jawans. Also, a search is on for the two missing youths.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a boat had capsized due to strong winds and rains in the Ujani dam backwaters. Bodies of five of the six persons, who had drowned were fished out this morning. Search is on for the sixth missing person, officials said.

Prior to this, five persons, including four teenagers, drowned in the Bhavali dam in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district during their picnic. According to officials, two had entered the water but could not judge its depth and started drowning. Three others jumped into the water to save them and were drowned as well.

Read more:

  1. Newlywed Woman Among Three Drown To Death In Uttar Pradesh; Two Others Rescued
  2. Bihar: Five People Died by Drowning during 'Mundan' Ceremony at Ganga River Ghat in Begusarai
  3. Teenager Drowns to Death, Two Haryana Youth Escape Unhurt in Car Accident in Uttarakhand
Last Updated :20 hours ago

TAGGED:

3 SDRF JAWANS DROWNRESCUE BOAT CAPSIZEDTHREE SDRF JAWANS DROWNEDAHMEDNAGAR DROWNING INCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.