3 SDRF Jawans Drown After Rescue Boat Capsizes in Pravara River During Search Operation

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): In a tragic incident three jawans of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) died on Thursday after a rescue boat they were sailing capsized in Pravara river in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said.

The mishap took place near Sugaon in the Akole area of the district. The rescue team was deployed to search the two youths who had gone missing after they went swimming in Pravara river on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

However, while undertaking the search operation, the rescue boat overturned and three SDRF jawans drowned. The deceased jawans have been identified as Prakash Shinde, Vaibhav Wagh and Rahul Pawara, the senior police official added.

Bodies of the three jawans were later recovered and sent for post-mortem. On information about the incident, former Maharashtra revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat reached the spot and expressed concern over the death of the jawans. Also, a search is on for the two missing youths.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a boat had capsized due to strong winds and rains in the Ujani dam backwaters. Bodies of five of the six persons, who had drowned were fished out this morning. Search is on for the sixth missing person, officials said.

Prior to this, five persons, including four teenagers, drowned in the Bhavali dam in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district during their picnic. According to officials, two had entered the water but could not judge its depth and started drowning. Three others jumped into the water to save them and were drowned as well.