Newlywed Woman Among Three Drown to Death in Uttar Pradesh; Two Others Rescued

Newlywed Woman Among Three Drown to Death in Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Kasganj: In a tragic incident, three people including a newlywed bride drowned to death while two others were rescued while taking a bath during the immersion of Kalash in the canal after the completion of Akhand Ramayana in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

The incident took place on Monday during the Akhand Ramayana recitation organized at village Rekhpur of Kasganj Sadar Kotwali area where a large number of people had come to take the holy dip in Gorha Canal. While taking bath, five people went into the deep water of the canal and were overwhelmed by the strong water current.

Seeing people drowning, the local people jumped into the canal and rescued two people. But newlywed 22-year-old Sandhya, daughter of Vinay, 14-year-old Sakshi, daughter of Sumanth and 14-year-old Shammi, daughter of Dushyant were not found.

On receiving information about the incident, police officers and Deputy District Officer Tehsildar reached the spot and deployed PAC divers to search for the missing people. Divers started searching for a missing girl and two teenage girls. After much effort, divers recovered the bodies of all three on Tuesday evening.

Kasganj Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Bharti said that Akhand Ramayana was recited in village Raipur where the incident took place. The bodies of a girl Sandhya and two teenage girls Sakshi and Shammi, who drowned in the canal, have been recovered and sent for post-mortem, he said. Further proceedings into the incident are going on.