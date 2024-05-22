ETV Bharat / state

Newlywed Woman Among Three Drown to Death in Uttar Pradesh; Two Others Rescued

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 22, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

Updated : May 22, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

The incident took place at village Rekhpur of Kasganj Sadar Kotwali area during the Akhand Ramayana recitation. While taking the holy dip in Gorha Canal, five people drowned in the canal of whom two people were rescued by the locals while the young woman and two teenage girls drowned to death.

Cops and locals inside a hospital where drowning victims are admitted in Uttar Pradesh's Kasgabnj on Tuesday May 21, 2024
Cops and locals inside a hospital where drowning victims are admitted in Uttar Pradesh's Kasgabnj on Tuesday May 21, 2024 (ETV Bharat)

Newlywed Woman Among Three Drown to Death in Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Kasganj: In a tragic incident, three people including a newlywed bride drowned to death while two others were rescued while taking a bath during the immersion of Kalash in the canal after the completion of Akhand Ramayana in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

The incident took place on Monday during the Akhand Ramayana recitation organized at village Rekhpur of Kasganj Sadar Kotwali area where a large number of people had come to take the holy dip in Gorha Canal. While taking bath, five people went into the deep water of the canal and were overwhelmed by the strong water current.

Seeing people drowning, the local people jumped into the canal and rescued two people. But newlywed 22-year-old Sandhya, daughter of Vinay, 14-year-old Sakshi, daughter of Sumanth and 14-year-old Shammi, daughter of Dushyant were not found.

On receiving information about the incident, police officers and Deputy District Officer Tehsildar reached the spot and deployed PAC divers to search for the missing people. Divers started searching for a missing girl and two teenage girls. After much effort, divers recovered the bodies of all three on Tuesday evening.

Kasganj Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Bharti said that Akhand Ramayana was recited in village Raipur where the incident took place. The bodies of a girl Sandhya and two teenage girls Sakshi and Shammi, who drowned in the canal, have been recovered and sent for post-mortem, he said. Further proceedings into the incident are going on.

  1. Read more: Bihar: Five People Died by Drowning during 'Mundan' Ceremony at Ganga River Ghat in Begusarai
  2. Teenager Drowns to Death, Two Haryana Youth Escape Unhurt in Car Accident in Uttarakhand
  3. Another Drowning Incident in Gujarat; Three Missing, Four Rescued near Machchhu Dam in Morbi
Last Updated :May 22, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

TAGGED:

FIVE PEOPLE DROWNEDPEOPLE DROWNED KALASH IMMERSIONPEOPLE DROWNED TAKING BATHNEWLYWED WOMAN DROWNINGUTTAR PRADESH DROWNING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.