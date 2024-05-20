ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: Five People Died by Drowning during 'Mundan' Ceremony at Ganga River Ghat in Begusarai

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 6:29 PM IST

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

About five persons met with a water grave while performing 'Mundan Sanskar' (tonsure ceremony) in the Ganga river. The tragic incident took place in the family of Raju Kumar, a resident of Barauni. They gathered at the Simaria ghat in Bihar's Begusarai where they were caught in the swirling waters. The bodies have been recovered.

Begusarai (Bihar) : About five people, who had gone to perform Mundan Sanskar (tonsure ceremony), drowned to death at the Ganga river ghat in Begusarai, Bihar. All five victims died due to drowning at Simaria Ganga Ghat in Chakia. Two of those who died were found to be brothers. Another person was stated to have escaped from the mishap.

The occasion was the Mundan Sanskar in the family of Raju Kumar, a resident of Barauni. Everyone had gathered at Simaria Ghat to participate in the ceremony. During the same period, five people died tragically due to drowning. All the bodies have been recovered from the Ganga river.

All those who died are said to be relatives. The river was flowing very deep at the spot where the drowning took place. All the five victims suddenly slipped into deep water and started drowning. Another person also slipped into deep river but somehow he could save his life. He has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

All the bodies taken out: Immediate search operations were launched. Divers have taken out all the bodies. There were full shirts and pants on the bodies of the deceased. It is suspected that these people might have run to save themselves after seeing them drowning, but they died because they did not know how to swim. The police statement is yet to be made in this matter. All the bodies are being sent to the district hospital for post-mortem.

