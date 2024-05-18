Teenager Drowns to Death, Two Haryana Youth Escape Unhurt in Car Accident in Uttarakhand

Vikasnagar: In two separate mishaps reported from Uttarakhand, a youth from Himachal Pradesh drowned to death in Tons river while two youths from Haryana had a narrow escape in a car accident on Chakrata Cantt Road in Dehradun district of the state, an official said on Saturday.

An official said that in the first incident, the 19-year-old youth from Himachal Pradesh identified as Anurag Chauhan, a resident of Keylod in Himachal Pradesh drowned in Tons river near Lal Dhanan. Soon after receiving information about the incident, a SDRF led by Suresh Tomar immediately reached the spot with necessary rescue equipment.

An official said that the young man had come to celebrate his birthday with his friends. While bathing in the river, he lost control and went into deep waters. During the rigorous searching, the body of youth was recovered and taken into custody for further proceedings.

In the second mishap, a car went out of control on the Cantt Road of Chakrata police station and overturned on the road. An official said that there were two people traveling in the car at the time the accident took place. Soon after the accident, SDRF reached the spot and took out both the passengers from the car and took them to a safe place. Chakrata police station incharge Shishupal Rana said that the car number HR33D 2017 went out of control on Cantt Road and overturned there. “Two people, Praveen Chahal and Amit Rathi, were traveling in it. Both had come from Rohtak, Haryana to visit Chakrata. Both people are safe,” the Chakrata police station incharge said.