Gujarat: Four Drown in Dandi Beach During Family Outing

Navsari: Four members of a family, including two minors, were drowned in the sea during an outing at Dandi beach in Gujarat's Navsari district, police said on Monday.

Seven people were swept away by the sea on Sunday evening. Three persons were rescued by the home guards and remaining four went missing. On information, Navsari fire department team reached the spot and initiated rescue operations.

According to police, deceased, Sushilaben, a native of Rajasthan, from Nava Talav village in Navsari, had come to Dandi beach with her two sons Yuvraj (20), Deshraj (15) and sister's daughter Durga (17). The four bodies were found this morning. Three persons who were rescued are Vipulbhai Ishwarbhai Halpati, Rakesh and Aatish.

Over 5,000 people had come to Dandi beach on Sunday. The historical Dandi Memorial along Dandi beach is one of the most popular tourist spots here. However, apart from two home guards there are no proper security arrangements at the beach.

In 2017 two youths had drowned here. Now, the death of the four members of the family has once again raised questions over security arrangements.

Dr. Janam Thakur, provincial officer, Navsari said local police held a combing operation along the 1.5 km beach and district officals also visited the spot. Later, marine commandos deployed and the search and rescue operation continued throughout the night without any success. Locals and fishermen too helped in the operation, he said.

"This morning, we found two bodies between Dandi and Unjan beach and two other bodies from some distance away. All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Civil Hospital and will be handed over to the family members after completing the formalities," Thakur added.