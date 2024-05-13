ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Four Drown in Dandi Beach During Family Outing

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Gujarat: Four Drown in Dandi Beach During Family Outing
Four of a family from Rajasthan drown in Dandi beach(ETV Bharat Picture)

A woman had gone to Dandi beach with her two sons and sister's daughter on Sunday. All four were swept away by the sea and their bodies were recovered this morning.

Navsari: Four members of a family, including two minors, were drowned in the sea during an outing at Dandi beach in Gujarat's Navsari district, police said on Monday.

Seven people were swept away by the sea on Sunday evening. Three persons were rescued by the home guards and remaining four went missing. On information, Navsari fire department team reached the spot and initiated rescue operations.

According to police, deceased, Sushilaben, a native of Rajasthan, from Nava Talav village in Navsari, had come to Dandi beach with her two sons Yuvraj (20), Deshraj (15) and sister's daughter Durga (17). The four bodies were found this morning. Three persons who were rescued are Vipulbhai Ishwarbhai Halpati, Rakesh and Aatish.

Over 5,000 people had come to Dandi beach on Sunday. The historical Dandi Memorial along Dandi beach is one of the most popular tourist spots here. However, apart from two home guards there are no proper security arrangements at the beach.

In 2017 two youths had drowned here. Now, the death of the four members of the family has once again raised questions over security arrangements.

Dr. Janam Thakur, provincial officer, Navsari said local police held a combing operation along the 1.5 km beach and district officals also visited the spot. Later, marine commandos deployed and the search and rescue operation continued throughout the night without any success. Locals and fishermen too helped in the operation, he said.

"This morning, we found two bodies between Dandi and Unjan beach and two other bodies from some distance away. All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Civil Hospital and will be handed over to the family members after completing the formalities," Thakur added.

Read more

  1. Uttar Pradesh: Two Kids Among Three Drown In Sarayu River; Two Others Missing
  2. Five Medical Students Drown To Death At Lemur Beach In Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari

TAGGED:

DROWNED IN THE SEA DURING AN OUTING4 DROWN IN DANDI BEACHDROWNING INCIDENT IN DANDI BEACH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.