Five Medical Students Drown to Death at Lemur Beach in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari

Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) : Five medical students from a Tiruchirappalli-based college died by drowning while swimming in the sea at the Lemur beach in Kanniyakumari on Monday, police said. The deceased included two female and three male students.

The local fishermen had recovered the bodies of the deceased who were identified as Pravin Sham (24) from Dindigul district, Gayatri (25) from Neyveli, Charukavi (23) from Thanjavur, Venkatesh (24) from Andhra Pradesh and Sarva Darshit (23) from Kanniyakumari. Whereas, Prithi Priyanka (23) from Theni, Nesi (24) from Karur and Saranya (24) from Madurai are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The Rajakamangalam police station is investigating the death of the medical students.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

According to the police, Muthukumar, 24, who hails from Ganapathipuram and is working as a trainee doctor at a private medical college hospital in Trichy, came to his relative's marriage held on Sunday. For this, 12 other students who are studying with Muthukumar, have come to Kanniyakumari.

After attending the marriage, they went to tourist sites in Kanniyakumari district and this morning they came to Lemur beach. At that time 10 people went down into the sea and took a bath when the giant wave dragged them away. Out of which 3 persons died in the sea, 3 persons were rescued with the help of fishermen and public. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance where two died on the way to the hospital. Fishermen brought the bodies of the three people ashore in their boats.

Meanwhile, three more bodies were recovered from the sea. The bodies of 7-year-old girl Adisha, who went missing in the sea area of ​​Thengapattanam in Kanyakumari district, Manoj Kumar and Vishus, who were dragged into the sea in Kotimuna sea area, were also recovered today. In all, 8 people have died in Kanyakumari district after getting caught in the sea waves in the last two days.

It is to be noted that earlier, the District Collector Sridhar had warned fishermen not to go to sea and tourists should be very careful as there will be more storms in the coastal areas of South Tamil Nadu and Kerala.