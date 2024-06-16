Student From Bihar Dies By Suicide in Kota; Reason Unknown

Kota: A student, who originally hailed from Bihar and was preparing for JEE entrance examination, died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday, police said. Mahendra Maru, a police officer posted at Mahavir Nagar police station, said soon after receiving information at 9:30 pm on Saturday night, he led a police team to the house of the student located at Samrat Chowk.

The deceased was staying as a paying guest in Mahavir Nagar III of Kota.

"The landlord, who did not receive response from Ayush Jaiswal despite repeated knocks on the door of the room where he has stayed, informed us. On receiving the information, we reached this house located at Samrat Chowk, and broke open the door and found his body," Maru said.

The police official further said he has informed the boy's family members in this regard and post-mortem and other formalities will be done only after their arrival. The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the suicide.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).