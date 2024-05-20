Nashik: Independent Candidate Shantigiri Maharaj Puts Garland on EVM

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Updated : May 20, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

thumbnail
Independent Candidate Shantigiri Maharaj Puts Garland on Voting Machine (ETV Bharat)

Nashik (Maharashtra): Shantigiri Maharaj, an independent candidate from Maharashtra’s Nashik Lok Sabha seat, put a garland on the Electronic voting machine (EVM) after he cast his vote on Monday. He exercised his franchise at a polling station in Trimbakeshwar in the Nashik district. 

Shantigiri Maharaj offered his prayers at the Trimbakeshwar temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and then reached the polling station to cast his vote. A video of him putting garland on the EVM machine has come to the surface. 

After he cast his vote, Swami Shantigiri Maharaj said that everyone should exercise their vote to strengthen democracy. "We will create an ideal by voting the most in the district," he said. "Ask God in your heart who to vote for and then give your vote," he added. 

Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, polling in 35 seats was held in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. Votes will be counted on June 4. In the last four phases, the average voter turnout was 62.9 per cent.

Last Updated : May 20, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

