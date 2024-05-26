ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha Class 10 Board Examination Results Announced, Over 96 per Cent Students Clear Test

By PTI

Published : May 26, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

The results of the Class 10 (matriculation) examination were released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, on Sunday.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Sunday declared the Class 10 (matriculation) examination results with 96.07 per cent of the students clearing the test. According to a press note issued by the BSE, this year, girls have outshined boys in the examination. The pass percentage of girl students stood at 96.73 per cent while that of boys was 95.39 per cent.

As many as 2,644 schools have recorded 100 per cent results, it said. While Khurda district registered the highest pass percentage of 97.98 in the state, Nuapada district reported the lowest pass percentage of 93.91 per cent. The unsuccessful students can apply for rechecking from May 29 to June 12. The registration for the supplementary examination will start from June 10.

The students can check their matriculation results from the official website of the board - www.bseodisha.ac.in. The BSE also declared the results of the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examination and the Madhyama exam. About 59.88 per cent students have cleared the SOSC while 98.12 per cent cleared the Madhyama examination. The annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination 2024 was conducted from February 20 to March 4 across Odisha.

