Rahul Gandhi "Trains Guns" On Modi Govt For Kanchenjunga Express Accident In West Bengal

Hyderabad: The news of the death of nine people due to the derailment of the Kanchenjunga Express in West Bengal is extremely sad, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet on X.

"I offer my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government should immediately provide full compensation to all the families of the deceased.

"Congress workers are requested to provide all possible assistance in relief and rescue efforts. The increase in rail accidents in the last 10 years is a direct result of the mismanagement and negligence of the Modi government, which leads to the loss of life and property of passengers daily," he said.

"Today's accident is another example of this reality and as a responsible opposition, we will continue to question this terrible negligence and hold the Modi government accountable for these accidents," he said.

The accident took place when the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express collided with a goods train near New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal. The collision occurred near Rangapani station around seven kilometres from New Jalpaiguri, causing two rear compartments to derail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased in the railway mishap. The injured will be granted Rs 50,000. President Droupadi Murmu extended her condolences and prayers to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

