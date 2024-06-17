Jr NTR Snapped at Airport as He Jets off with Wife Pranathi and Sons - See Pics

Hyderabad: South Indian superstar Jr NTR is busy with the shooting of the action-thriller thriller Devara: Part 1, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Amidst his packed schedule, the actor managed to carve out some quality time for his loved ones. He was spotted with his wife Pranathi Nandamuri and their two sons, Abhay and Bhargav at the airport on Monday.

In a post shared by a paparazzo on his Instagram account, the Man of Masses was seen in an all-black ensemble, holding his younger son Bhargav, who looked adorable in a blue printed T-shirt. His wife Pranathi, on the other hand, was spotted twinning in white with their elder son Abhay. It looks like the family of four are jetting off to an undisclosed location for a vacation.

Speaking of his upcoming film Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, the movie is set against the backdrop of coastal regions. Jr NTR takes on the titular role, while Saif Ali Khan plays the main antagonist in this first instalment of a two-part series. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and several other notable actors.

The movie is a joint production of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Anirudh Ravichander handling the soundtrack. R Rathnavelu takes on the responsibility of cinematography, while A Sreekar Prasad takes care of the editing. Initially slated for a Dussehra release on October 10, 2024, Devara: Part 1 will now hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

After Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR has a slew of projects lined up, including War 2 in Hindi, where he will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan. He will then move on to NTR 31 and Devara: Part 2.