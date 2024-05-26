'India Is Proud': PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Laud Payal Kapadia for Her 'Historic' Win at Cannes 2024

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently extended his heartfelt congratulations to filmmaker Payal Kapadia for her remarkable achievement at the Cannes Film Festival. Kapadia's film, All We Imagine As Light, clinched the prestigious Grand Prix award, making her the first Indian director to secure this honor. Modi, acknowledging the significance of this triumph, praised Kapadia for not only showcasing exceptional talent but also for serving as an inspiration to aspiring filmmakers across the nation.

Taking to social media, Modi expressed his admiration, stating, "India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work 'All We Imagine as Light'." He highlighted Kapadia's background as an alumnus of FTII and also underscored the broader impact of Kapadia's success, noting how it ignites a newfound passion and creativity among emerging Indian filmmakers.

"Her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in India. This prestigious accolade not only honours her exceptional skills but also inspires a new generation of Indian filmmakers," said Modi.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to social media to congratulate Indian winners at this year's Cannes Film Festival. "Indian stars shining bright at the 77th Cannes Film Festival! Congratulations to Payal Kapadia and the entire team of 'All We Imagine As Light' for clinching the prestigious Grand Prix award," he said in a post on X.

"Kudos to Anasuya Sengupta for winning the Best Actress award under the Un Certain Regard section for her performance in 'The Shameless'. These women have scripted history, and inspired the entire Indian film fraternity," the former Congress chief said.

Kapadia's film, All We Imagine As Light, captivated audiences and critics alike, earning widespread acclaim for its poignant narrative and compelling performances. An Indo-French production, the film intricately explores the lives of its protagonists, offering a layered portrayal of love, longing, and self-discovery. Kapadia's directorial prowess shone brightly on the international stage, earning her accolades and admiration from esteemed figures within the industry.

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival proved to be a momentous occasion for Indian cinema. Alongside Kapadia's success, Chidananda S Naik and Anasuya Sengupta also secured major awards, showcasing the diverse talent within the Indian film industry. Additionally, cinematographer Santhosh Sivan received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award at the recently concluded film festival.

Furthermore, the festival provided a platform for the screening of several Indian films, including the restored version of Shyam Benegal's classic, Manthan, in the Cannes Classics lineup. With a more than 12 Indian, or India-themed, films featured at the festival, the 77th edition of Cannes underscored the richness and diversity of Indian cinema on the world stage.