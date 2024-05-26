From Leading Protest at FTII to Cannes Acclaim: Know More About the Woman of the Hour, Payal Kapadia

Hyderabad: Payal Kapadia, the 38-year-old independent filmmaker made history at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Her film, All We Imagine as Light, clinched the Grand Prix award, the second highest honour after the coveted Palme d'Or, making her the first Indian director to achieve this feat. Kapadia, who is Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) alumna her journey as a student was seemingly anything but smooth.

Before her Cannes glory, Kapadia faced hurdles during her time at the FTII. In 2015, the institute was in turmoil over the controversial appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as its chairman. Kapadia, a spirited student leader, spearheaded a four-month-long protest against Chauhan's appointment, despite opposition from various quarters, including Bollywood celebrities.

Her activism didn't go unnoticed. FTII took disciplinary action against her for leading the boycott of classes, even cutting her grant. Additionally, she found herself entangled in legal troubles when she, along with other students, held the then FTII director, Prashant Pathrabe, captive in his office to protest his decision regarding student projects.

Despite the challenges, Kapadia's creative spark shone through. Her short film, Afternoon Clouds, made waves at Cannes in 2017, earning a spot on the prestigious shortlist for the Cinefondation student film section. This marked a significant achievement for both, Kapadia and the FTII.

Kapadia's journey to success was shaped by her diverse experiences, from studying Economics at Mumbai's St. Xavier's College to spending years in advertising before pursuing her passion for filmmaking at FTII. Reflecting on her time at the institute, she emphasised its role in shaping her artistic vision and style.

Payal Kapadia, second from right, winner of the grand prize for 'All We Imagine as Light,' poses with Kani Kusruti, from left, Chhaya Kadam, and Divya Prabha during the photo call following the awards ceremony at the 77th international film festival, Cannes (AP)

Despite the aftermath of the protest, Payal in a throwback interview was all praise for FTII. "Film school — like any art school — is not just about learning the skill or using the camera. It is about constantly engaging with ones medium and interacting with others who have similar yet varied preoccupations. It gives you time to think about your practice and develop a language for yourself," Kapadia said.

Payal Kapadia with All We Imagine as Light team at the 77th international film festival, Cannes (AP)

Born in Mumbai, Kapadia is the daughter of renowned artist Nalini Malani, no wonder the artistic pedigree runs deep. Her latest accolade at Cannes marks a milestone in her career, yet it also raises questions about the reception of her work in India and what the future holds for this trailblazer filmmaker.

One happy team beams with joy! (AP)

For Kapadia, Cannes was not just a moment of glory but the culmination of a journey marked by resilience, determination, and a relentless pursuit of her artistic vision. As she basks in the spotlight of international acclaim, the world eagerly awaits her next move, anticipating the magic she'll bring to the screen next. As All We Imagine As Light breaks the jinx for India at Cannes, let's raise a toast to Payal Kapadia for more groundbreaking creations filled with IMAGINATIONS and LIGHT.