Eid ul Adha 2024: Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan and Others Extend Wishes to Fans

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Eid ul Adha 2024, Bollywood and South Indian cinema stars turned to social media to extend heartfelt wishes to their fans and followers. As the crescent moon for Dhul Hijjah has been sighted and Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid, is right around the corner, Muslims worldwide are filled with anticipation and devotion. This sacred festival commemorates Prophet Abraham's unwavering faith and sacrifice.

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Dulquer Salmaan joined in the festive spirit, spreading their warm greetings. Salman Khan, known for his charm, shared a striking picture on Instagram, with a backdrop of a serene sky, captioning it with "Wishing ev1 Eid Mubarak!"

Mahesh Babu extends Eid ul Adha wishes to fans (Mahesh Babu Instagram)

Dulquer Salmaan, in his own style, adorned Instagram Stories with a vibrant pink greeting that simply said "Eid Mubarak." Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also took to Instagram Stories, sharing a heartfelt message with "Eid ul Adha Mubarak."

Dulquer Salmaan wishes fans on Eid ul Adha 2024 (Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)

Not to be left behind, Bollywood stars including Praineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Farhan Akhtar, among others, conveyed their warm wishes and messages on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha 2024.

Eid Al-Adha, celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. It is a time of joy, forgiveness, and strengthening family bonds, reflecting on Prophet Abraham's ultimate act of devotion and sacrifice for God.